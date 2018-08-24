Miguel | The Ascension Tour wsg DVSN – Aug. 29th

Grammy® Award-winning singer and songwriter Miguel have announced that he will embark on a North American tour, “The Ascension Tour”, to include a stop at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill as part of the Fifth Third Bank Concert Series this summer. OVO Music’s DVSN will provide musical support.

“Sky Walker,” Miguel’s lead single off of War & Leisure, reached #1 on the Rhythmic and Urban radio charts and has been Certified Platinum by the RIAA, making it one of the fastest rising hits of early 2018. At the beginning of March, Miguel released a new version of “Sky Walker” in Spanish and teased the upcoming release of new Spanish language versions of some of the prominent singles and album tracks from War & Leisure. Adding to the highlights of the first half of 2018, Miguel joined Mexican pop singer Natalie Lafourcade at the 90th Academy Awards to perform the Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning Best Original Song “Remember Me” from the critically-acclaimed Pixar film Coco. Continuing with his newfound soundtrack success, Miguel also makes an appearance on the soundtrack for the remake of the iconic 1972 film Superfly with his new song “R.A.N”. The soundtrack was co-produced and curated by Future.

August 29th @8pm

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

