Radio One Women’s Empowerment Expo focuses on finances, beauty, and mental health

The Radio One Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 returns to Detroit with a day of health, fashion, beauty and motivation for the over 5,000 attendees. The expo is in partnership with Ascension Michigan, UAW-Ford, Triumph Church and the Michigan Chronicle and will be held at Cobo Center (1 Washington Boulevard) Saturday, August 25.

Actress Angela Bassett is the keynote speaker, with actress Jenifer Lewis as a guest speaker.

The expo features a number of seminars and panels, focused on the areas of money management, depression and suicide; three area that particularly affect women the most.

About 15 million people experience depression in the United States each year, with majority of them being women. Unfortunately, nearly two-thirds do not get the help they need. Women are twice as likely to develop clinical depression as men and one in every four women are likely to have an episode of major depression at some point in life.

The “I’m Okay, You’re Okay” seminar is sponsored by Ascension Michigan and will discuss depression and suicide. Details on depression include, the sign and symptoms, learning and coping skills, and possible treatment options. The seminar will be from 11-12 p.m.

The impact of toxic relationships and depression can have a lasting affect on one’s health. The best way to combat both is awareness and access to resources.

The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority is sponsoring a seminar called “Surviving Toxic Relationships”, focusing on the Lemonade Principle “Turning Lemons to Lemonade” from 11-12 p.m.

Avid readers’ favorite writer, Zane, is a hosting a special session on toxic relationships called “When Love is a Battlefield” and will focus on how to recognize and exit toxic relationships. The seminar is sponsored by Radio One from 2-3 p.m.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, the average gender pay gap in the United States is around 19.5%, meaning that, on average, a women earns 80.5% less than her male counterpart. In addition, The Pink Tax, which refer to gender-based pricing, where women pay more for gender-specific items than men. Identifying the challenges women face can help them plan ahead and create effective strategies for reaching their financial goals. Assertiveness, openness to change, and an optimistic outlook are the qualities that tend to lead to smart money choices.

“Money Matters for Empowered Women” from 2-3 p.m., provides an outlook of your pocketbook, how to control your finances and breakthrough for a recovery plan; being your own cash app!

There will also be seminars on estate planning, home ownership and plastic surgery.

For more information on the Women’s Empowerment Expo to purchase tickets visit: https://kissdetroit.com/category/womens-empowerment-expo/

