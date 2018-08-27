National Black MBA Association® Announces 40th Annual Conference and Exposition Agenda

The National Black MBA Association® – the non-profit professional member-based organization that leads in the creation of educational and career opportunities for minority professionals will host their 40th Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place in Detroit, MI September 25-29, 2018, featuring programming showcasing some of the industry’s top executives and thought leaders offering keynote addresses, moderated panels and interactive workshops exploring a variety of topics. The highly-anticipated conference convenes the Association’s members, corporate and university partners and some of the world’s most sought-after thought leaders for a week of exploration in the areas of education, leadership, career opportunities and networking connections that enable professional development.

“We are very excited to announce a world-class three-day conference with dynamic sessions and some of the top thought leaders of our time,” said Jesse Tyson, President, and CEO of NBMBAA®. “With more than 10,000 attendees, NBMBAA’s Annual Conference and Exposition provides a great opportunity to gain valuable knowledge through increased access to education, career opportunities and professional development during general programming and workshops specifically designed to address topics that are important to diverse students and business executives. We look forward to hosting the distinguished group of business titans, corporations, professionals, leaders and members who embody the mission of our organization.”

With the theme “OneVoice.OneMission,” this year’s conference will offer a myriad of opportunities designed to increase access to careers in management, educate and build entrepreneurs, sharpen and enhance leadership skills and help attendees secure positions within Fortune 1000 organizations. Attendees will begin their three- day journey starting with the opening of registration to all attendees.

Conference highlights include:

Fitting in Fitness: Silent Fitness sponsored by Johnson & Johnson with Q. Parker of 112

Nationwide Luncheon: The Power Known As YOU

Scale-Up Pitch Challenge Semi-Finals and Finals sponsored by FedEx Corporation featuring Founder

& CEO Frederick W. Smith

Meet the Experts sessions sponsored by Microsoft, Wells Fargo, CAPCO, Nationwide, Bank of America, CenturyLink and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC

National Black MBA Graduate Case Competition® – sponsored by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC

Annual Impact Awards sponsored by BMW of North America featuring Lamman Rucker and Tamika

Mallory

A variety of compelling breakout sessions and workshops

The remaining conference schedule will feature a career exposition attended by over 250 leading Fortune 500 companies, premium entertainment and networking opportunities featuring nationally-recognized talent and seasoned executives and a renewed focus on fitness with daily fitness activities. Through innovative programming, purposeful networking and access to employers from across the globe, the conference will highlight key organizational initiatives that include The Higher Ed Expo and College Fair and the Scale-Up Pitch Challenge sponsored by FedEx Corporation.

Confirmed speakers, panelists, moderators and Honorary Co-Chairs include David J. Bronczek, President & COO, FedEx Corporation; Dr. William F. Pickard, CEO & Chairman, ARD Logistics LLC; Dr. David A. Thomas, President, Morehouse College; and M. Roy Wilson, M.D., M.S., President, Wayne State University.

Each year, the NBMBAA® Career Exposition features some of the world’s top companies and businesses that will spend time speaking with career candidates. Representatives will conduct on-site interviews and some attendees will be hired on the spot. Some of this year’s NBMBAA® strategic partners include Nationwide, FedEx Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC, Johnson & Johnson and Mercedes-Benz USA.

To learn more about the National Black MBA Association® 40th Annual Conference and Exposition or to register now for this year’s conference, please visit www.nbmbaa.org/conference/.

