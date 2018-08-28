Detroit get it’s first taste of Lime scooters

When Bird scooters hit the streets of Detroit in late July, the only problem with them is that there were not enough of them for a number of reasons: dead batteries, broken scooters, or already in use.

Now that Lime scooters have squeezed themselves into the motorized dockless scooter scene in Detroit, the scooter drought is over.

The scooters officially hit the streets of Detroit on Tuesday morning and cost the same as Bird — $1.00 to start and $0.15 per minute — and they use the same concept of riding. You must be 18-years-old, have a valid driver’s license, wear a helmet, and they are not to be used on the sidewalks.

Lime scooters have slightly slower top-speed, topping out at 14.8 mph compared to 15 mph for Bird. The Lime scooters do have a longer traveling distance of 20 miles. Bird’s is just 15.

So far, Lime scooters have been tracked in downtown and midtown Detroit, but once word gets out that there is a new kid on the block, they will be all over the city. Like Bird, Lime also offers money for people to charge their Lime-S scooters. Uber invested a substantial amount of money into the company in July.

As the summer ends, it is not clear how long the scooters will be on the streets of Detroit. When life gives you lemons, make Lime.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: