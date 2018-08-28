Guilty! Rare Murder Verdict Returned In White Cop’s Killing Of Black Teen

A Texas jury on Tuesday found a white police officer guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting of a Black teenager, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Roy Oliver fired five times into a car carrying teenagers leaving a party, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. An internal police investigation said officers were responding to a report of underage drinking at a house party when Oliver fired a rifle at the vehicle. A bullet went through the passenger-side window and struck the unarmed Edwards in the head.
This is a developing story.
