No drinking water on the first day of class for DPSCD students

The first day of school for students in the Detroit Public School Community District (DPSCD) is Tuesday, September 4, and students districtwide (106 schools) will not have drinking water. Wednesday morning, DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti announced the shutoff after the most recent round of testing discovered 16 out of 24 schools had elevated levels of lead and/or copper.

Vitti said he immediately turned the water off at the effected schools and provided water bottles to those schools until water coolers arrived.

Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage child brain development, cause behavioral problems and sicken adults. Copper can cause gastrointestinal distress and long-term exposure can damage the liver or kidneys.

“Although we have no evidence that there are elevated levels of copper or lead in our other schools where we are awaiting test results, out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our students and employees, I am turning off all drinking water in our schools until a deeper and broader analysis can be conducted to determine the long-term solutions for all schools,” Vitti said in a statement. “These latest water results, coupled with those from 2016 and follow up results in the spring of 2018 for schools identified with concerns in 2016, have increased the number of schools in the district where we have turned off drinking water to 34 schools.”

Elevated levels of lead and copper were found in 19 DPSCD schools in 2016. The 2016 testing came as a response to the Flint water crisis, in which more than 100,000 residents were exposed to lead-tainted water.

The city of Detroit is also requiring city charter schools to participate in the same level of water testing as the DPSCD, after Vitti notified Mayor Mike Duggan of his decision.

“The mayor’s office plans to partner with us to determine challenges with water quality in our schools and solutions to them,” said Vitti. “His team is supportive of the decision.”

Vitti said his team will post all test results on the district’s website. In addition, they will send letters home to all students regarding the decision when the school year begins and utilize an automated call system to inform parents now. The district will also conduct engagement sessions districtwide regarding the decision once school begins.

The 16 schools in which elevated levels of lead and/or copper were detected in the latest round of testing for 24 schools, according to Vitti’s letter:

Academy of the Americas Elementary-Middle School

Adult Education-East

Bates Academy

Bennett Elementary-Middle School

Cass Technical High School

Roberto Clemente Elementary

Clippert Elementary Middle School

Coleman Young Elementary School

Davis Aerospace @ Golightly

Dixon Academy

Foreign Language Immersion

Hutchinson @ Howe

Keidan

Noble Elementary-Middle School

Marcus Garvey

Renaissance High School

The eight schools in which no elevation levels were detected in the latest round of water testing:

Academy of the Americas High School Adult Education- West Burns Elementary School Drew Transition Center Earhart Elementary-Middle School Harms Elementary School Neinas Elementary School Maybury Elementary School

Current Summary of DPCSD schools with water cooler/bottled water strategy:

No. School Name 1 Ben Carson 2 Breithaupt 3 Bunche 4 Detroit Collegiate Preparatory 5 Edison Elementary School 6 John R. King Academy 7 Moses Field 8 Thirkell Elementary School 9 Thurgood Marshall 10 Wayne Elementary School 11 Burton International 12 Bow Elementary-Middle School 13 Carstens Elementary-Middle School 14 Carver STEM 15 Clark Elementary-Middle School 16 Detroit Lions Academy 17 Sampson-Webber Academy 18 Spain Elementary-Middle School 19 Academy of the Americas Elementary-Middle School 20 Adult Education- East 21 Bates Academy 22 Bennett Elementary-Middle School 23 Cass Technical High School 24 Roberto Clemente Elementary 25 Clippert Elementary Middle School 26 Coleman Young Elementary School 27 Davis Aerospace @ Golightly 28 Dixon Academy 29 Foreign Language Immersion 30 Hutchinson @ Howe 31 Keidan 32 Noble Elementary-Middle School 33 Marcus Garvey 34 Renaissance High School

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: