WARD GIRLS: Discover Why Nicole Francois Only Wears Bright Eye Makeup

[anvplayer video=”4467545″]

Nicole Francois is an actress and you undoubtedly know this from the moment she walks through the door. Arriving over an hour late for our meeting, she walked in with an infectious smile. With bright green eye makeup, Nicole explained how her eyes constantly stand out. Shine on. Nicole is a burst of energy and to hang with her, you better be able to keep up. She’s fast-talking and you better be interesting enough to keep her attention. One thing to note about Nicole is her love for Utopia. A proud, strong mother, she’s actively teaching her daughter to do the same.

“Utopia has always spent a lot of time with me,” she recalls and then adds, “That’s definitely how and why we are so close.” She mentioned the days of her acting and singing where Utopia wouldn’t be far behind. Even though the interview was about the both of them, Nicole was very focused on making sure Utopia was the center of attention. For Utopia, Nicole and her father are almost like celebs in the NOLA community. Utopia’s father is a rapper…and does taxes, Nicole laughs as she explained the dichotomy of his profession and the unique upbringing of Utopia.

I inquired, “How did you decide to name Utopia?” Nicole smiles and tells me, “I had a dream and I didn’t know where I was. It was a beautiful place and I saw a child. I didn’t realize at that moment that it was my child. I woke up and found out shortly after that I was pregnant. I realized that I was in a Utopian place and since I saw my child there, I named her Utopia.”

Find out more about Nicole James-Francois below in her exclusive interview for Hello Beautiful.

Name: Nicole James-Francois

Nickname: I don’t have a nickname.

Age: I’m an actress, I can’t tell my age!

Location: Tremé, 6th ward

Occupation: I’m self-employed. I make lotions and perfume. I also work for my brother’s band I’m self-employed. I make lotions and perfume. I also work for my brother’s band The Rebirth Brass Band

Define your personal style:

I define my style as bold and simple! For instance, I mix Steve Madden, Gucci, or Chanel shoes with an outfit from Goodwill or Bebe. The clothes don’t matter as long as the shoes are great.

How has New Orleans influenced your style?:

New Orleans influenced my style by being dressed for an event at all times. Dressing for an event at all times to me is wearing heels and makeup almost every day.

What is your favorite hairstyle and why?:

I like to wear my natural kinky hair pulled up!

Is there anything you lost in Katrina (clothing or accessories related) that you still wish you had?:

In Katrina I lost pictures and videos of my brother Kerwin James who was a tuba player that passed away.

How has your style changed post Katrina?:

I was a crop top off the shoulder type of women. My daughter is wearing that style so I cover up more with longer cute shirts.

How has your relationship with clothing and accessories differed pre and post Katrina?:

I had to have a name brand purse, shoes, and clothes…but I lost it all in Katrina. Now I wear anything that brings out my natural beauty to allow my inner 6th Ward superstar shine!

What’s the one thing that you never leave the house without?:

I never never leave the house with my Utopia Scents perfume.

What is the “signature” thing about your look:

My signature look is my natural hair with eye popping eye shadow.

DON’T MISS:

WARD GIRLS: Discover Why Nicole Francois Only Wears Bright Eye Makeup was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: