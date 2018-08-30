Jabs Gym unanimously decides to expand Eastern Market location

Jabs Gym continues to knockout the competition with their unique method of training, which features one-of-a-kind nightclub-style kickboxing classes, BOYO® (a mix of boxing and yoga), fitness boot-camps and traditional kickboxing classes.

Jabs has two locations – Birmingham and Detroit’s Historic Eastern Market – and plans to expand its Eastern Market location (2501 Russell) from 2,200 sq. feet to 4,400 sq. feet, part of a $100,00 renovation project. The concept, titled Crosstrain by Jabs Gym, is set to launch October 1, 2018 with the state-of-the-art classroom focusing on strength training, boot camps, yoga and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) with hands-on training.

“Essentially, there has been a lot of growth in Detroit and the downtown population is growing, said co-owner and trainer Armond Harris. “Jabs Gym currently hosts about 2,000 visits a month and there has been a residential movement to Eastern Market, so there is no time better than now to double our size and to use the opportunity to create more fitness programming for the city.”

Jabs Gym-Eastern Market first opened its doors in 2015 and has gained popularity for its distinctive workout techniques and prime location, just minutes from both downtown and midtown Detroit. The high demand and regularly sold out classes at the location have forced the owners to expand to a second classroom at their current location and increase their staff from 10 to 20-plus. The Eastern Market location also houses Beyond Juicery + Eatery and Detroit vs. Everybody, LLC, on the lower levels.

The Eastern Market location currently boasts a schedule that offers a variety of morning and evening classes, from kickboxing to “BOYO” (boxing and yoga). The new floor will feature 30-minute classes starting daily at 6 a.m. and 45-minute evening classes. Crosstrain by Jabs Gym will also feature custom red turf and strength equipment including squat racks, TRX, and weighted sleds.

“Everything we offer at the moment is boxing based,” co-owner David Tessler said. “We have three partners with unique backgrounds in boxing, yoga, and strength training. So, we are using the new space to make sure students get a little of each.”

Jabs Gym was established in 2013 as a state-of-the-art, intimate fitness and group training facility to make boxing training accessible to the people in the area. Jabs developed BOYO, which is a group fitness class that combines elements of boxing and yoga. The first location in Birmingham was founded by Tessler and former professional boxer Willie Fortune and is now owned and operated solely by Fortune.

The Eastern Market location currently has 150 members and ownership expects it to grow to 500, with 5,000 visits per month with the new upgrades. In 2018, Tessler is expecting as much as $400,000 in revenue and projects revenue to reach $750,000 in 2019. Seventy-seven percent of its clientele are women.

“We want to help Detroit get and stay healthy and we think we have found a great innovative way to do it,” said Fortune.

