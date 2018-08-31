BeScene Feature Event: Pray Hustle Slay: VIP Pamper Party, Conference & Retreat!

Hey QUEEN! Grab your best girlfriend, sister/friend, cousin and JOIN us for this spectacular event!

Pray Hustle Slay: VIP Pamper Party, Conference & Retreat! #PHSCR

The Unwind and Pre-Game before the conference!

At this exclusive VIP event, you will have the time to get pampered, relax, meet new Queens, shop local business owners, eat great food and get great gifts to take home to activate self care at home!

FRIDAY, VIP Pamper Party Complimentary Inclusions:

Massage (Chair, Hand/Arm, Foot)

Paraffin FREE Hand Treatment

Hors-d’oeuvres & Wine

Red Carpet Photos

and MORE!

Join Us for the Conference the following day! (Bundle & Save)

SATURDAY, What to expect at our 2018 Pray Hustle Slay Conference & Retreat:

Prayer Sessions

Healing (personal & business/work wounds)

Yoga, Restoration, Meditation

Relationship Building

Strategies for Self Care

Dynamic Guest Panelist

Door Prizes, Great food & MORE!

Guest Panelist for the Conference:

Rodnesha Ross, Entrepreneur, Author & Community Advocate, Mogul Life inc/Shop Pray Hustle Slay

AJ Williams, Editor, Michigan Chronicle, City.Life.Style & SingleBlackChick.com

Catrina Hurst, Entrepreneur & Author, Busy Woman 2 Business Woman

Rachel Newsome, Holistic Wellness Coach

Cara Ivy, Personal Finance Coach

Markieta Armstrong, Creator of Titus II Sisterhood

Sherelle Hogan, Author & CEO

Jalyssa Granger, Fashion Designer & Beauty Advisor, CEO, the Fashion Statement

You’ll leave with:

More tools to maneuver through your journey with balance

renewed strength & perspective

feeling rejuvenated & refreshed

tools to keep going

and an OVERALL new you!

Connect with us on Facebook: @MogulLifeinc Instagram: ShopPrayHustleSlay

