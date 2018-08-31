BeScene Feature Event: Pray Hustle Slay: VIP Pamper Party, Conference & Retreat!

Hey QUEEN! Grab your best girlfriend, sister/friend, cousin and JOIN us for this spectacular event!
Pray Hustle Slay: VIP Pamper Party, Conference & Retreat! #PHSCR
The Unwind and Pre-Game before the conference!
At this exclusive VIP event, you will have the time to get pampered, relax, meet new Queens, shop local business owners, eat great food and get great gifts to take home to activate self care at home!
FRIDAY, VIP Pamper Party Complimentary Inclusions:
- Massage (Chair, Hand/Arm, Foot)
- Paraffin FREE Hand Treatment
- Hors-d’oeuvres & Wine
- Red Carpet Photos
- and MORE!
Join Us for the Conference the following day! (Bundle & Save)
SATURDAY, What to expect at our 2018 Pray Hustle Slay Conference & Retreat:
- Prayer Sessions
- Healing (personal & business/work wounds)
- Yoga, Restoration, Meditation
- Relationship Building
- Strategies for Self Care
- Dynamic Guest Panelist
- Door Prizes, Great food & MORE!
Guest Panelist for the Conference:
- Rodnesha Ross, Entrepreneur, Author & Community Advocate, Mogul Life inc/Shop Pray Hustle Slay
- AJ Williams, Editor, Michigan Chronicle, City.Life.Style & SingleBlackChick.com
- Catrina Hurst, Entrepreneur & Author, Busy Woman 2 Business Woman
- Rachel Newsome, Holistic Wellness Coach
- Cara Ivy, Personal Finance Coach
- Markieta Armstrong, Creator of Titus II Sisterhood
- Sherelle Hogan, Author & CEO
- Jalyssa Granger, Fashion Designer & Beauty Advisor, CEO, the Fashion Statement
You’ll leave with:
- More tools to maneuver through your journey with balance
- renewed strength & perspective
- feeling rejuvenated & refreshed
- tools to keep going
- and an OVERALL new you!
Connect with us on Facebook: @MogulLifeinc Instagram: ShopPrayHustleSlay