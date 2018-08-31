National News
Home > National News

NFL Owners Banning Colin Kaepernick Are About To Pay For Their Racist Ways

Kaepernick is not backing down.

Leave a comment

Colin Kaepernick just got a huge win against the NFL, and it could mark the beginning of racist owners having to pay for banning him from playing.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

According to TMZ, an arbitrator threw out the NFL’s motion to dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit, which means there will be a trial and NFL owners will have to testify under oath.

TMZ reports, “The NFL had filed legal docs alleging Kaepernick’s legal argument — that NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league — was baseless and without evidence. The arbitrator disagreed, concluding there was sufficient evidence present in the former QB’s legal docs to allow his case to go forward.”

This is a huge win for Kaepernick, as it means his legal team submitted sufficient evidence to prove he has been banned from the NFL. In addition, it is possible Trump will be subpoenaed. As we reported back in June, Kaepernick filed subpoenas for Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to talk about their “political involvement” with the NFL. The administration may also have to admit to the pressure they put on the league to stop players from kneeling in peaceful protests. However, lawyers for Trump have argued that the president is immune from prosecution. In addition, Trump could choose to deny the testimony request in Kaepernick’s case, and if that happens, other branches of the justice system could get involved to try to enforce the subpoena.

Either way, it’s going to be a long battle, but we hope Kaepernick is victorious.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

NFL Owners Banning Colin Kaepernick Are About To Pay For Their Racist Ways was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close