Tomorrow, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will unveil a new online web portal opening the City’s finances to the public. The initiative follows an ongoing investigation into bribery at the city hall and brings the City into elite group of U.S. cities to provide an online database for government accountability and accessibility.

Initially announced in April, Atlanta’s Open Checkbook will create transparency by making it easy for residents to monitor government spending.

With Atlanta’s Open Checkbook, users will be able to review “granular level” spending data in a way that is reportedly easy to explore and track. Charts, graphs and checkbook style transactions will be readily available. Raw data, historical trends and projected expenses will be easily searched and understandable regardless of financial acumen. The new online platform will be user- and browser-friendly as well as completely accessible via mobile devices.

Atlanta’s Open Checkbook Launches Sept. 4 was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

