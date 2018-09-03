CNN Anchor Refuses To Let Andrew Gillum Talk Without Being Interrupted

Andrew Gillum made history as the first African American to win a major-party nomination for governor in Florida. It was a huge upset and now the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida is making the media rounds. Unfortunately, some anchors can’t let Gillum be great.
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
Yesterday, Gillum appeared on CNN’s “Face the Nation” with Dana Bash. Within a minute of the interview, Bash jumps rights to Trump’s insults and Ron DeSantis using the term monkey, both of which Gillum has addressed multiple times this week. Gillum tried to focus on education and healthcare, but Bash interrupted him to remind him a white supremacist robocall came out against his campaign and asks how he will “fend off” racist attacks.
Again, Gillum tried to pivot to important issues, saying, “I want to make sure that we don’t racialize and, frankly, weaponize race as a part of this process, which is why I’ve called on my opponent to really work to rise above some of these things. People are taking their cues from him, from his campaign and from Donald Trump. And we saw in Charlottesville that that could lead real dangerous outcomes.”
Throughout the entire interview, Bash kept pivoting back to race and Trump’s ridiculous comments. Bash also grilled Gillum on how he would pay for his medicare for all plan and continuously cut him off as he was trying to answer her question. Raw Story counted he was interrupted 8 times and only allowed to answer three questions without being interrupted. Watch the video below:
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
CNN Anchor Refuses To Let Andrew Gillum Talk Without Being Interrupted was originally published on newsone.com