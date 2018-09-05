Purposed Party Mobile Spa is the Premier Provider of Parties that Empower

Detroit’s premier girl empowered party bus, Purposed Party, will launch on Sunday, September 16, 2018, 3-6 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle Church, located at 26555 Franklin Rd. Southfield, MI 48033. Happening during National Women’s Friendship Day, this celebration marks a movement meant to uplift girls and women. Attendees will enjoy face painting, glitter tattoos, mini makeovers, a spa craft station, and one lucky lady will win a Purposed Party package giveaway.

“Purposed Party offers unique party packages for girls, teens, and women to choose from for their birthdays or special events,” says founder and owner Loretta A. Forbes. “We also offer play dates, mother/daughter dates, and parties for organizations like the Girl Scouts. We bring our uniquely-designed parties to you and we do all the work so that you can relax and enjoy your special day. Purposed Party encourages girls and women to be their own kind of beautiful. We curate personalized party experiences so that each and every party guest can be their own unique self and celebrate in their own unique way.”

With the fun and girly elements of traditional girl parties and an added educational flare of self-esteem building, etiquette training, and leadership development, Purposed Party encourages girls to embrace that they are not a princess for a day, but a princess for life! Customized services promote appreciation for internal and external beauty.

Purposed Party Services:

Themed girls’ empowerment parties/events (i.e. princess, fashion, Hollywood, tea, and

etiquette themed parties, sweet sixteen)

T-Shirt and accessories

Membership club offerings

On-going etiquette and enrichment classes and camps

Monthly personal development focused events

Dynamic aesthetics of the mobile utopia include a state-of-the-art sound system, a glam station with professional spa/makeup lighting, plush seating, selfie station and a dressing room. Packages start at $375.

Purposed Party Packages:

Pamper Parties for all ages with mini facials, manicures, pedicures and makeovers

Proper ParTEAs for all ages with tea parties featuring an assortment of tea treats and fine china

Princess Parties for young girls with elegant princess gowns and a princess fashion runway to showcase their royal style

PJ Parties for tweens and teens with a state-of-the-art karaoke machine and sound system, plush seating for girl talk, and selfie station with custom social media filters and picture frame favors

Purposed Parties for girls’ organizations such as Girl Scouts and sororities that will offer girls of all ages, a chance to choose a cause and give back

This mobile space is a convenient way for girls and women to celebrate life. The upcoming fall and winter seasons will feature themed parties such as a Back to School Bash, Costume & Candy Party for Halloween and a Mommy and Me Winter Wonderland. Visit Purposed Party online for more information. Follow Purposed Party on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

