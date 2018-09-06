ENTRY LEVEL FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC

CITY OF SOUTHGATE, WAYNE COUNTY

E.O.E

Applications can be obtained at City Clerk’s office

14400 Dix-Toledo, Southgate, MI 48195

734-258-3015

8a.m. – 4p.m., Mon. thru Fri.

Applicants must provide proof at time of application that they are/have:

Be at least eighteen (18) years old.

MFFTC FIREFIGHTER I, II certified, or currently enrolled in a MFFTC Firefighter I, II curriculum.

Licensed Paramedic by State of Mi. and current ACLS certification or awaiting State of MI licensing test.

Passed written and CPAT portion of Firefighter Test offered by The Conference of Western Wayne through Schoolcraft College (734-462-4806).

Applicants must meet all established hiring criteria, which is enclosed with the application form.

CONFERENCE of WESTERN WAYNE testing information:

Schoolcraft College testing 734-462-4806.

The ONLY ACCEPTED Firefighter written and CPAT test is offered by CWW through Schoolcraft Community College.

Starting salary is $40,375.96 with excellent fringe benefits.

Applications can be submitted to the Clerk’s office until further notice.

Janice M. Ferencz

City Clerk

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: