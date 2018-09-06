Classifieds
ENTRY LEVEL FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC

Leave a comment

CITY OF SOUTHGATE, WAYNE COUNTY

E.O.E

 

Applications can be obtained at City Clerk’s office

14400 Dix-Toledo, Southgate, MI 48195

734-258-3015

8a.m. – 4p.m., Mon. thru Fri.

  • Applicants must provide proof at time of application that they are/have:

 

  • Be at least eighteen (18) years old.
  • MFFTC FIREFIGHTER I, II certified, or currently enrolled in a MFFTC Firefighter I, II curriculum.

 

  • Licensed Paramedic by State of Mi. and current ACLS certification or awaiting State of MI licensing test.

 

  • Passed written and CPAT portion of Firefighter Test offered by The Conference of Western Wayne through Schoolcraft College (734-462-4806).

 

  • Applicants must meet all established hiring criteria, which is enclosed with the application form.

 

  • CONFERENCE of WESTERN WAYNE testing information:

Schoolcraft College testing 734-462-4806.

 

The ONLY ACCEPTED Firefighter written and CPAT test is offered by CWW through Schoolcraft Community College.

 

Starting salary is $40,375.96 with excellent fringe benefits.

 

 

Applications can be submitted to the Clerk’s office until further notice.

 

 

 

 

Janice M. Ferencz

City Clerk

 

 

 

