ENTRY LEVEL FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC
CITY OF SOUTHGATE, WAYNE COUNTY
E.O.E
Applications can be obtained at City Clerk’s office
14400 Dix-Toledo, Southgate, MI 48195
734-258-3015
8a.m. – 4p.m., Mon. thru Fri.
- Applicants must provide proof at time of application that they are/have:
- Be at least eighteen (18) years old.
- MFFTC FIREFIGHTER I, II certified, or currently enrolled in a MFFTC Firefighter I, II curriculum.
- Licensed Paramedic by State of Mi. and current ACLS certification or awaiting State of MI licensing test.
- Passed written and CPAT portion of Firefighter Test offered by The Conference of Western Wayne through Schoolcraft College (734-462-4806).
- Applicants must meet all established hiring criteria, which is enclosed with the application form.
- CONFERENCE of WESTERN WAYNE testing information:
Schoolcraft College testing 734-462-4806.
The ONLY ACCEPTED Firefighter written and CPAT test is offered by CWW through Schoolcraft Community College.
Starting salary is $40,375.96 with excellent fringe benefits.
Applications can be submitted to the Clerk’s office until further notice.
Janice M. Ferencz
City Clerk
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – add yours