VoteTogether, Changing the Culture of Voting

#VoteTogether, an initiative of Civic Nation, this week launched a national campaign aimed at increasing voter participation in the 2018 elections by making involvement in the democratic process fun and inclusive.

At thousands of nonpartisan events hosted at and near polling places across the country, #VoteTogether partners like Georgia State University will bring together families, friends and neighbors in celebration of civic engagement and the act of voting. #VoteTogether events — including block parties, BBQs, and parades – will take place during early voting and on Election Day. The program is launching in partnership with 140 state and local organizations, several corporate partners, and with 500 events committed.

#VoteTogether is teaming up with MTV’s +1 the Vote campaign to award grants of up to $1,000 to 50 #VoteTogether event hosts across the country to encourage individual involvement and true community engagement. The grants – which will be awarded one per state — will go toward event costs like refreshments, entertainment, and decorations. To host an event and apply for a grant, visit https://votetogetherusa.org.

“#VoteTogether aims to inspire communities to make voting a time of togetherness,” said Angie Jean-Marie, director of #VoteTogether. “We believe that shifting the culture of voting to make it a fun and positive shared experience will build civic pride and improve voter participation.”

The campaign is also unveiling an event guide and other website resources including downloadable, ready-to-print party decorations, invitations, door hangers, and will add an interactive map to its website, soon offer a resource to users looking for nearby #VoteTogether celebrations. The initiative to make voting more celebratory is based on research conducted in 2016 and 2017 by Civic Nation and Columbia University political science professor, Donald P. Green, which showed that community celebrations positively impacted voter participation between one and four percentage points.

#VoteTogether, Changing the Culture of Voting was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: