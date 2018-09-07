The Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority to Host Health Summit Focusing on Wellness Over Weight

The Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority (FDHA) will kick off its 7th Annual Health Summit on Saturday, September 15, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a free Healthy Communities Day at the Loudermilk Center.

The summit’s theme is “Wellness over Weight: What’s Weighing You Down?” and aims to build healthy communities by sharing resources and solutions through fun activities, various interactive presentations, a luncheon, and wellness screenings.

The day’s agenda will feature engagement on overcoming challenges for better health outcomes with discussions on mental health, addiction and fitness, exhibitors and a teen summit to explore issues relevant to youth and for them to develop solutions to implement in their communities. Workshops will include peer-to-peer guided discussions, team building activities and more. As well, the FDHA will launch our “Know Your Five” campaign to encourage our community to learn their health numbers (Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Body Mass Index, Cholesterol and learn your Blood Type). Throughout the remainder of the year, the FDHA will host WoW Wednesday opportunities for participants to practice healthy behaviors through programming ranging from yoga and walks on the Beltline to learning Tai Chi and cooking healthy meals.

Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority owns Grady Health System.

