Clayton County Launches Entertainment Workforce Training Program

“WE SHOW UP” will launch its pilot entertainment workforce and business development program today in Clayton County. Designed to provide jobs and business opportunities in the multi-billion dollar entertainment industry, the program provides resources, training and development to high growth-potential businesses and agencies to help them secure entertainment industry contracts, accelerate their annual revenues, expand and create jobs.

WE SHOW UP identifies the employment needs of the entertainment industry and makes connections to a trained and motivated workforce supporting the industry’s infrastructure. It taps into a film ready atmosphere that brings direct equitable economic benefits to the community of residents, talent and businesses. Following the implementation in Clayton, the program is expected to expand to other counties around the state.

Applications are available online, and applicants are encouraged to bring their application in person (or to apply in person) at the Clayton County Community Services Authority (CSA).

“One of the most important things we can do as an entertainment center in the U.S. to ensure we have trained talent to to fill the workforce needs of our film and television infrastructure,” said WE SHOW UP Co-Founder and Executive Director LaRonda Sutton. “Clayton County was among the first camera-ready counties in Georgia, so it is only fitting that we pilot this program to their unemployed and underemployed residents who want to be a part of this thriving industry.”

“We are excited to pilot this new workforce training program with Clayton County Community Services Authority,” said Deborah Scott, Georgia STAND-UP founder and WE SHOW UP co-founder. “The goal of WE SHOW UP is to provide a pipeline of workers — that have a understanding of the culture and work environment of the industry — and provide vendors the opportunity to grow their businesses by tapping into a workforce that sees this as an opportunity to learn and grow in an emerging industry and economy.”

Scott added, “It’s an added benefit that the Georgia Department of Labor and Work Source invested in work experience funds to be able to support the trainee ‘Show Stoppers’ in this endeavor. “

The focus of the Clayton County Community Services Authority is to get people introduced into the world of entertainment,” said CSA Director of Operations Sharon Myles. “We know the opportunity to work in this industry offers a lifetime of benefits for county residents and their families.”

PROGRAM FEATURES

Features of the WE SHOW UP program include:

Free, three-week preparation course

Paid, 12-week apprenticeship program

Connections within the film/TV industry’s infrastructure

Onsite, paid job placement in the film/TV industry

SKILLS LEARNED

Trainees will learn skills for services including:

Set Protection / Floor Protection

Covering services

Prop services

Film/TV location support services

Security

