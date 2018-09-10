Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder Endorses Gretchen Whitmer for Governor

Eric H. Holder, Jr., the 82nd Attorney General of the United States, announced his support for Gretchen Whitmer for Governor today.

“Gretchen Whitmer is a proven leader who knows how to get things done on behalf of the people,” said Eric H. Holder, Jr. “In her role as Ingham County Prosecutor, she implemented stronger ethics standards, enacted smart reforms to our criminal justice system, and created a new unit to protect victims of domestic violence. As Governor, Gretchen will make government more open, transparent, and accountable. She has pledged to restore fairness to our elections and give power back to the people by ending partisan gerrymandering. I’m proud to endorse Gretchen, and I know she will focus on issues that matter to families in Michigan.”

Eric Holder served under President Barack Obama, where he worked to protect civil rights, implement criminal justice reforms, and ensure all Americans have access to the ballot. Holder currently serves as the Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, an organization that works to fight gerrymandering and ensure fair electoral districts. Holder served as the first African American Attorney General in United States history.

“I’m so proud to have this endorsement, because AG Holder has dedicated his life to public service and fighting for hardworking families,” said Whitmer. “That’s exactly what I’ll do as governor by focusing on solving problems that will actually make a difference in people’s lives right now, like fixing our roads, cleaning up our drinking water, and making sure every Michigander has a path to a high wage skill. I’m ready to partner with AG Holder and everyone else who wants to solve problems and build a better Michigan for everyone.”

Earlier this year, Whitmer released a plan to make state government more open, transparent, and accountable. Her plan includes reversing the Citizens United on steroids legislation that allows unlimited campaign spending, ending partisan gerrymandering, and expanding the Freedom of Information Act to include the governor’s office and legislature.

