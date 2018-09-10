National News
Home > National News

Here Are Botham Jean’s Reported Last Words Before He Was Killed In His Home By Amber Guyger

Witnesses have come forward and contradicted Amber Guyger's account.

Leave a comment

As more details are released on the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean , it is clear there are massive discrepancies in what the shooter, Amber Guyger, claims what happened and the truth. Now witnesses are coming forward revealing heartbreaking details, including Jean’s final words.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

During a press conference, Lee Merritt, one of the attorneys for the family, said two independent witnesses alleged they heard knocking on the door in the hallway before the shooting. One of the witnesses said right before the gunshots she heard a a woman’s voice saying, “Let me in, let me in.” This directly contradicts Guyger who at first claimed the door was locked then said the door was unlocked then claimed the door was ajar.

Most disturbingly, after the gunshots, one of the witnesses said she heard a man’s voice saying, “Oh my God, why did you do that?” Merritt believes that sentence was Jean’s final words.

Dallas News also reports that Jean’s family said there was no way he left the door opened or unlocked “saying Jean was a meticulous man who wouldn’t have neglected to close and lock his door.”

See the press conference below:

After being free for 72 hours after the shooting, Amber Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for 4 years, was arrested and charged with manslaughter on September 9. After a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Here Are Botham Jean’s Reported Last Words Before He Was Killed In His Home By Amber Guyger was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close