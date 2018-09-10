John Legend, Tiffany Haddish And More Made History At The Emmys

Creative Arts Emmy winners were announced last night and Black actors made some serious history. For the first time, all four Emmys for guest appearances were awarded to Black actors.

Tiffany Haddish won for hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Katt Williams got his first Emmy for his role on FX’s “Atlanta.” Samira Wiley won for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Ron Cephas Jones for “This Is Us.”

In addition, John Legend made history by becoming the first Black man and the youngest person to be an EGOT — he is now an Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony winner. Last night, Legend won an Emmy for being a producer on the live musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award.

The 39-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories. Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air.”

See the photo below:

Other Emmy wins included Dave Chapelle for Outstanding Variety Special, RuPaul for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” and Chance the Rapper for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his song “Come Back, Barack” from “Saturday Night Live.” Click here for a complete list of winners.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

