Was The Door Locked Or Unlocked? Dallas Police Officer Who Shot Botham Jean Reportedly Changed Her Story

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean in his own home on Thursday, September 6. Guyger claims she went to the wrong apartment, the door was unlocked, the lights were off, she saw Jean and shot him. For many people, this story has not added up, and now there are reported inconsistencies.

Activist Shaun King pointed out on Twitter that an early report said the door was not unlocked, writing, “A Dallas police officer, who spoke with NBC 5 under the condition of anonymity, said Guyger was assigned to the department’s elite Crime Response Team and had just finished a 14-hour shift serving warrants in high-crime areas. When she arrived home, she took the elevator to a floor that was not hers. She then went to what she thought was her door, put the key in and struggled with the lock. Guyger then put down several things she was holding and continued to fight with the key when the resident swung open the door and startled her. Guyger believed Jean, who was wearing only underwear, was an intruder and shot him with her service weapon. It wasn’t until police and rescue units began arriving that she realized she was not at her apartment. Once realizing her deadly mistake, she became emotional and fully cooperated with officers, including offering to provide blood samples.”

Sadly, the only person who can tell their side of the story is the cop who was released on a bond of $300,000 last night. She was charged with manslaughter. King also reports Guyger hired a PR firm that “has been trying to pitch interviews with her family members saying how awesome she is.”

As reported yesterday, Dallas Police Chief Ulysha Renee Hall said it’s unclear what “the interaction was between her and the victim. Then at some point, she fired her weapon striking the victim.” Guyger called 911. Botham Shem Jean later died at a hospital.

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

