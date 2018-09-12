Bibbs, Phillips, Hearns to go in DPS Sports Hall of Fame

Saturday, September 15 in Burt’s Market Place Theater, sprint luminary Jim Bibbs, star half-miler Ron Phillips, and champion boxer Thomas Hearns will be inducted into the Detroit Public Schools Sports Zone Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Tickets for the affair will raise scholarship money for Detroit students.

I’m particularly thrilled to see my Detroit Track Club world-record-breaking 880-yard relay teammate Jim Bibbs join me, Will Robinson, Spencer Haywood, Jerome Bettis, Jalen Rose, Lou Scott, Deon Hogan, Northwestern’s late great “Gray Ghost” Henry Carr, and other old-time athletes who are already in this historic Hall. After having previously set that world 880-yard relay mark in 1958 at Ann Arbor’s old Yost Fieldhouse, members of that same world-record Detroit TC team then also won silver medals at the National AAU Championships a week later at the old Madison Square Garden- finishing second after dropping the baton while in the lead and miraculously zooming back to miss taking the gold by scant inches. Our relay teammates were world-record hurdler “Bullet Billy” Smith, my WSU teammate on champion teams at the 1956 Ohio and Penn Relays, and another old Tartar–five-time state AAU sprint champion Pete Petross, who later became the principal of Mumford High School. In the inset photo from a 1958 issue of the Michigan Chronicle, that team Is pictured, from the left–Petross, Smith, Bibbs, and Yours Truly. In 1951, wearing the green-and-white of old Michigan Normal College (later EMU), JIm Bibbs was the first man to equal Jesse Owens’ 1935 world sixty-yard record. He later became the head track coach at MSU, where he coached world record-breakers Marshall Dill, Herb Washington, and Bill Wehrwein.