Giordano’s Pizza Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in Detroit

It’s an exciting time for Giordano’s Pizza in Detroit as they near their one-year anniversary this month in the 3-1-3. To get the community excited, Giordano’s is offering fun and engaging promotions daily during the week of September 17.
Here are the delicious details:
September 17: To kick-off the week, customers can order up a selection of menu items for $1 only. Nosh on the Chicken Wings, Fried Mozzarella Triangles, “The Best” Tomato Bruschetta or the Wisconsin Cheese Curds.
September 18: Have a quick lunch break or in a rush after work? Grab a slice of thin crust pizza (cheese or pepperoni) and a fountain drink/bottle of water for $3.13. A thank you to the City of Detroit!
September 19: It’s your favorite day of the week – hump day OR Wine Wednesday! Every week at Giordano’s, customers can enjoy ½ off bottles of wine. On this special day only, Giordano’s is partnering with Detroit’s premier wine shop, House of Pure Vin. Come in and enjoy complimentary tastings of specialty wine offerings!
September 20: Need a cocktail after a long day at the office? Sip on $1 specialty cocktails from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Able to stay awhile? Join Giordano’s for the weekly trivia nights from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your a-game!
September 21: Closing out the week with one more special. Customers who dine-in and order up one deep dish pizza (any size) will receive a complimentary Brownie Bites dessert.
For more info visit https://giordanos.com/locations/detroit