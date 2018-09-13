Giordano’s Pizza Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in Detroit

It’s an exciting time for Giordano’s Pizza in Detroit as they near their one-year anniversary this month in the 3-1-3. To get the community excited, Giordano’s is offering fun and engaging promotions daily during the week of September 17.

Here are the delicious details:

September 17 : To kick-off the week, customers can order up a selection of menu items for $1 only. Nosh on the Chicken Wings, Fried Mozzarella Triangles, “The Best” Tomato Bruschetta or the Wisconsin Cheese Curds.

September 18: Have a quick lunch break or in a rush after work? Grab a slice of thin crust pizza (cheese or pepperoni) and a fountain drink/bottle of water for $3.13. A thank you to the City of Detroit!

September 19: It’s your favorite day of the week – hump day OR Wine Wednesday! Every week at Giordano’s, customers can enjoy ½ off bottles of wine. On this special day only , Giordano’s is partnering with Detroit’s premier wine shop, House of Pure Vin. Come in and enjoy complimentary tastings of specialty wine offerings!

September 20: Need a cocktail after a long day at the office? Sip on $1 specialty cocktails from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Able to stay awhile? Join Giordano’s for the weekly trivia nights from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your a-game!

September 21: Closing out the week with one more special. Customers who dine-in and order up one deep dish pizza (any size) will receive a complimentary Brownie Bites dessert.

For more info visit https://giordanos.com/locations/detroit

