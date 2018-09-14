Central Kitchen + Bar Does The Impossible To Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary

Central Kitchen + Bar has officially joined more than 100 other restaurants in Michigan serving the Impossible Burger with the introduction of their version of the Impossible Burger along with Impossible Meat Lettuce Wraps and Impossible Meat Tacos all items were created by Central Kitchen’s Executive Chef Christina Stanco.

“As we celebrate our 3-year anniversary, we continue to evolve with the palates and demands of our discerning guests and accommodate the national trend towards healthy meal options that don’t compromise on taste, and our partnership with Impossible Foods couldn’t be more timely,” said Central Kitchen + Bar owner and serial entrepreneur Dennis Archer, Jr.

In addition to the newly added Impossible Burger menu items the vibrant gastropub located in the heart of downtown is excited to announce its three-year anniversary party on Thursday, September 20 from 4 to 9 p.m. In accordance with 3 years in Detroit, guests can enjoy $3 food and drink specials such as Truffle Fries, Beef Sliders, rosê, draft beers, Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails and more, while listening to beats by DJ Jyarsch (4 – 6:30 p.m.) and Bruce Bailey (6:30 – 9 p.m.). The evening will be capped off with a champagne toast at 7 p.m. and a speech from owners Dennis Archer Jr., Frank Torre, and Chris Brochert.

