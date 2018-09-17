Chefs After Dark: A Dinner Party With A Purpose

Following the Detroit Free Press, Food & Wine Experience selected guest enjoyed a night with “Chefs After Dark”. Hosted by Detroit’s Mark Kurlyandchik and Chef Maxcel Hardy and his culinary crew of extraordinary chefs guest enjoyed a strolling dinner paired with crafted cocktails, wine, and organic cotton candy. Not your typical post dish in true Chef Max style this event invited a diverse mix of foodies, artists and socialite alike to mix and mingle to a laid-back house party atmosphere. at a private Grosse Pointe residence seconds from Lake Saint Clair.

Always partying with a purpose, proceeds from the event were donated to the non-profit organization One Chef Can 86 Hunger founded by Chef Max Hardy in 2011. With a personal connection to his own childhood, One Chef Can 86 Hunger mission is to help fight the hunger crisis in America along with educating people on maintaining healthy and cost-effective eating habits. The Foundation also raises funds to support the education of aspiring young chefs.

Chef Max hopes to continue the “Chefs After Dark” series in the near future. To learn more about Chef Max Hardy or to contribute to One Chef Can 86 Hunger visit http://www.ChefMaxHardy.com

