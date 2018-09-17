NBMBAA® 40th Annual Conference and Exposition “Welcome to Detroit: America’s Great Comeback City”

The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) Detroit Chapter and the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business will hold a welcome reception, themed: “Welcome to Detroit: America’s Great Comeback City” in honor of the NBMBAA® Annual Conference and Exposition returning to Detroit September 25-29, 2018 at COBO Center. The first annual conference of the association was held in Detroit in 1979. 2018 marks a momentous year as the conference returns to Detroit to celebrate its 40th Anniversary!

The reception will be held at the newly constructed Ilitch School building at 2771 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201 on Monday, September 24, 2018, from 6:30-8:30pm. The purpose of this reception is to welcome National Black MBA Association® board members, chapter leaders, staff, and conference attendees to the City of Detroit. For tickets to attend, please register via link, http://www.nbmbaadetroit2018executivereception.eventbrite.com.

