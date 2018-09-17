Tamela C. Todd’s New Memoir “Emotions Of The Mind” Compels Confronting Mental Health Issues

Author Tamela C. Todd will release her memoir “Emotions of The Mind: Breaking the Cycle,” during Mental Health Awareness week, October 7-13. Todd will reveal her poignant story at her book launch, Saturday, October 13, 2018 3-6 p.m. at the House of Pure Vin, located at 1433 Woodward Detroit, MI 48226. “Emotions of The Mind” will compel readers to recognize, reveal and resolve mental health issues that are often ignored. Todd, who is a literacy and mental health advocate, aims to shift the narrative about mental health.

“I know my past has encouraged and empowered me, but reading helped me see things differently and it opened my eyes to a lot of things that were dysfunctional,” says Todd. “My goal is to help others see a difference and let people know it’s okay to discuss mental stigmas and ask for help. We are responsible for what’s going on with us mentally because we’re the only ones that know the truth. It is our responsibility to deal with our pain, trauma, and illness. We have to take that first step to make that change. I know this is going to be powerful and help someone else that’s going through all the stuff I went through.”

“Emotion of The Mind” serves as a guide on how to thrive despite trauma. Readers will gain insight on how they can help family and friends who suffer from mental health issues. The transparency of Todd’s journey will inspire readers to evaluate their own mental health and emotional intelligence. It will also empower readers and raise awareness about the impact of mental and emotional health.

Following the Q&A and book discussion, a raffle will occur. Four attendees will win a bottle of wine or a wine accessory. “Emotions of The Mind” is available now for preorder at TamelaTodd.com. After its release, the book will be available on TamelaTodd.com, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Follow Tamela C. Todd on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter for updates.

Book launch schedule:

Meet and Greet: 3-3:30 p.m.

Q&A/Book Discussion 3:30-4:00 p.m.

Raffle: 4:00-4:30 p.m.

Book Signing: 4:30-6 p.m.

