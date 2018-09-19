Bank of America hosts “America to Me” screening

Bank of America and Starz hosted a screening of “America to Me,” at the Wright Museum, August 28. The 10-part docuseries by Academy-Award nominated director Steve James, follows students, teachers, parents and administrators at Oak Park and River Forest High School, located outside Chicago for a year.

The series focuses on issues of race, equity, culture and privilege at a diverse high school. The series premiered on Starz August 26 and has launched social media conversations about inclusion.

