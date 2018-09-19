BeScene Featured Event: “The Art of Staying Current”

What’s the Current was established with a mission to help professionals build solid relationships and make impacting connections. Through promotion and brand development of small businesses to the masses via social media, we look to provide professional events that will help connect individuals to opportunities and connections within their local communities.

My goal is to facilitate a space where Pop-up business owners and professionals can come together; learn, connect, build solid relationships. It will also include a panelist of speakers providing information to help teach about Staying Current on; Brand Awareness and key steps to start a business.

The speakers that have confirmed are:

Jacqueline Baker, Founder of Scarlet Communications and author of Leader By Mistake

James Chapman, Director of Entrepreneurship with the Investment Fund and Demo Day hosted by Quicken Loans

Terence Woods, Chief Executive Office of The Massive Group

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: