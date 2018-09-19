BeScene Featured Event: The Motor City Takeover 2018

Friday:

Hotel Meet & Greet w/ Ballroom & Hustle Lessons at Day Party 4-8pm DoubleTree Downtown

Welcome 2 Detroit “Tee” Party 9-2am ( Graphic T-Shirt Party)

Detroit After Dark – After Party 2-4am

Sat:

Credit Repair Seminar (Must Register – Free Admission).

City 2 City Day “Indoor POOL” Party w/ KARAOKE ( Free Food & Drinks) 2p-6p

“Western Themed Cabaret” (VIP Booths avail to weekend pass holders ONLY) BYOB & OPEN BAR w/ Catered Food. 9-2am SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY RONI SHANELL @ 10:30p

Late Night/Early Mornings After Party

Sun:

A DopeAzz Tailgate Experience 5-11p ( Detroit vs New England) ( Food and Open Bar)