BeScene Featured Event: The Motor City Takeover 2018

Friday:
Hotel Meet & Greet w/ Ballroom & Hustle Lessons at Day Party 4-8pm DoubleTree Downtown
Welcome 2 Detroit “Tee” Party 9-2am ( Graphic T-Shirt Party)
Detroit After Dark – After Party 2-4am
Sat:
Credit Repair Seminar (Must Register – Free Admission).
City 2 City Day “Indoor POOL” Party w/ KARAOKE ( Free Food & Drinks) 2p-6p
“Western Themed Cabaret” (VIP Booths avail to weekend pass holders ONLY) BYOB & OPEN BAR w/ Catered Food. 9-2am SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY RONI SHANELL @ 10:30p
Late Night/Early Mornings After Party
Sun:
A DopeAzz Tailgate Experience 5-11p ( Detroit vs New England) ( Food and Open Bar)
For More Information or To Purchase Tickets CLICK HERE
