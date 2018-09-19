BeScene Featured Event: Underground Soul Session

Featuring: Soul Artist Isis Damil & Chef Michael England –
Doors Open at 6pm – $50.00 per ticket donation
When
Sep 27, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Where
The Cochrane House Luxury Historic Inn 216 Winder St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
The Underground Soul Session is the Cochrane House non-profit organization’s second event. Hosted to raise money for our mission of contributing to youth development programming and youth resources, big or small, within the city of Detroit. To Purchase Ticket CLICK HERE
