BeScene Featured Event: Underground Soul Session

Featuring: Soul Artist Isis Damil & Chef Michael England –

Doors Open at 6pm – $50.00 per ticket donation

When

Sep 27, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where

The Cochrane House Luxury Historic Inn 216 Winder St, Detroit, MI 48201, USA

The Underground Soul Session is the Cochrane House non-profit organization’s second event. Hosted to raise money for our mission of contributing to youth development programming and youth resources, big or small, within the city of Detroit. To Purchase Ticket CLICK HERE

