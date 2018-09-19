National News
Home > National News

High School Principal Refuses To Let Homeless Student Play Football For College Recruiters

Jamal Speaks is an 18-year-old student at Ballou-STAY Opportunity Academy.

Leave a comment

Jamal Speaks, 18, is a senior at Ballou-STAY Opportunity Academy. He fell on hard times after his father passed away, and he and his mother no longer communicate. He currently stays at a friends’ house but is trying to get into college via a football scholarship. However, his dreams were threatened when Principal Willie Jackson refused to let him play the Ballou High School football team’s game against Anacostia, according to WJLA.com.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Speaks told WJLA, “I’m being told I can’t play by the principal. I don’t know why he’s telling me I can’t play.”

WJLA.com reports officials in D.C. say he is eligible to play, and D.C. Councilmember Trayon White released a statement which read in part, “When asked about the circumstances surrounding his decision, Principal Jackson communicated to Councilmember Trayon White that he did not want any negative publicity. In response, the community was outraged, including parents, teachers, students, and players.”

The statement continued, “Mr. Speaks previously had issues with eligibility due to residential verification, however was cleared to be a District of Columbia Public School (DCPS) student last year and this school year. Councilmember White spoke to Mr. Clark Ray, Executive Director of the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) and communicated with Interim Chancellor Amanda Alexander whom both confirmed Mr. Speaks was eligible to play.”

Speaks’ coach and teammates delayed a Saturday game for 45 minutes to try and let Speaks play, but Principal Jackson allegedly threatened to fire the coach.

Councilmember White reached out to Mayor Muriel Bowser, Interim Chancellor Alexander and Principal Jackson on behalf of Speaks, saying, “This goes beyond football. This is the kind of player we need to put our time and resources behind. We cannot afford to turn our backs on this young man.”

Speaks said he was offered a scholarship by Temple University if he keeps up his grades. The Temple coaches were coming to see him play Saturday, but, could not since he was not allowed to play.

As of now, Principal Jackson has not released a statement on why he will not let Speaks play. See the news clip below:

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

High School Principal Refuses To Let Homeless Student Play Football For College Recruiters was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close