Mobile Movie Makers Youth Film Competition and Festival Empowers, Inspires Burgeoning Filmmakers

Georgia’s middle school and high school students can pursue their Hollywood dreams at the inaugural Mobile Movie Makers (M3) Youth Film Festival. Georgia is a leader in film and television production, and M3 provides an opportunity for aspiring young filmmakers and content creators to get in on the action.

M3 will be held from 8:15 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Admission is free.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from and network with film, television and music industry professionals. Panelists include: actress Tanyelle Waivers from “Queen Sugar;” Grammy Award-winning producer Christopher “Deep” Henderson; “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” director Slick 23; YouTube stars De’arra Taylor and Ken Walker; and many others.

The film festival will include a full day of film and music panels, workshops, an interactive experiential tech exhibition hall, mobile youth film screenings, live entertainment and much more.

M3 was founded by filmmaker and author Sahar Simmons as an innovative and creative approach to support middle school and high school students as filmmakers and content creators, using smartphones to create personal stories that positively influence their peers and communities.

“Each of us has an opportunity to focus on a mindset that reflects positivity and greatness,” Simmons said. “Everything starts in the mind, and one must be intentional about their process. That does not take away from the ever-changing challenges in life but the ability to stay laser focused and truly visualize your desires.”

The M3 Youth Film Competition was launched in 2017 as an innovative and creative approach to support Georgia’s middle school and high school students as filmmakers, directors, producers, online content creators and actors. M3 is dedicated to supporting and nurturing aspiring young filmmakers and content creators. M3 empowers youth to use smartphones to create personal stories that will positively influence their peers and communities.

M3’s presenting partner is TBS. Other partners include: Zaxby’s, ATL PBS, Briana’s Neighborhood, Briana’s Neighborhood Dare to Dream Foundation, AxS GRNTD, SongBuilders TV and Usher’s New Look.

M3’s goals are to provide education, guidance and direction for youth to use the power of their voices to create digital content and ultimately for their content to become currency.

Website: http://mobilemoviemakersyouth.com.

