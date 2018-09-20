National News
Black Texas Police Officer On Trial For Shooting A Man With His Hands Up In The Back

Lyndo Jones was shot twice by Officer Derick Wiley.

People have been outraged over Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger killing Botham Shem Jean in his own home two weeks ago on September 6. However, there is currently a trial underway over a Texas police officer who shot an unarmed Black man who had his hands up and was simply trying to enter his vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

On November 8, officer Derick Wiley “responded to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle, setting off its alarm,” according to CBS News. Lyndo Jones was in a parking lot because he got lost driving home. He admitted to smoking marijuana and taking cocaine while in the parking lot and shortly thereafter was approached by Wiley. Jones says he did not know Wiley was police officer, all he saw was lights in his face.

CBS News reports, “Body camera video played for jurors showed Wiley responding and ordering Jones to the ground after finding him in the truck. Jones goes to the ground but eventually gets up and appears to start running before turning and pleading not to be shot.” Jones’ hands were up and he was shot twice in the back. See the body cam footage below.

By November 30, Officer Derick Wiley was fired. By December 7, he was indicted on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. On trial this week, Wiley said in court yesterday, the reason why he shot someone who was running away from him was because, “I thought he was going to kill me.”

The trial is expected to last through the week and Wiley is facing between five years and life in prison, and up to a $10,000 fine.

We will see if Amber Guyger will ever get fired or even go to trial for shooting Botham Jean.

See the news clip below of Lyndo Jones at trial below:

Black Texas Police Officer On Trial For Shooting A Man With His Hands Up In The Back was originally published on newsone.com

Close