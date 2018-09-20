Heartbreaking: Family Waits For Answers In Black Navy Officer’s Suspected Murder

Police launched a murder investigation into the death of a recently promoted Black Navy officer who was discovered dead in a home in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday (Sept. 17). No suspects have reportedly turned up yet in the tragedy, leaving family and friends without needed answers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is leading investigation into the death of Andrea Washington, a 37-year-old mother of three, CBS affiliate WJAX reported. Family and friends identified Washington, who had just been pinned as a Chief Petty Officer—the first of the Navy’s Chief Petty Officer ranks—last week after 19 years with the Navy. She was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. on Monday after police received a call about a “medical emergency.”

Authorities found Washington on the same day that she was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing in a domestic violence dispute, according to WJAX.

Washington had requested an injunction against an unidentified man earlier this month, court records found by the news outlet said. The man had kicked and pulled a gun on her, she said. She was granted a temporary order in the incident.

It’s unclear whether the unknown man is a person of interest or suspect in Washington’s death. Police confirmed that an investigation was ongoing, but new information is unavailable.

There have been more than 15 reported homicides in Jacksonville this year, with the majority of them classified as shootings, according to The Florida-Times Union, which launched a platform tracking the crime. Statistics slightly differ from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement when considering dates and how some of the homicides were categorized, the outlet said.

