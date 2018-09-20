High Quality: Restaurant Gets Lobsters High AF Before Killing Them & Folks Are Tripping Over It

We’ve all heard of stone crabs, but have you heard of STONED Lobster?

According to reports, a restaurant in Maine is well-known for getting their lobsters high before killing, cooking and serving them. Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound offers customers the option of having their lobster “sedated with cannabis” before being prepared. Owner Charlotte Gill, who is a licensed medical marijuana caregiver, believes the technique is more humane.

He told the Mount Desert Islander, “I feel bad that when lobsters come here there is no exit strategy. It’s a unique place and you get to do such unique things but at the expense of this little creature. I’ve really been trying to figure out how to make it better.”

The restaurant’s first experiment into the process was a lobster nicknamed “Roscoe”, which was placed into a box with a few inches of water at the bottom, and marijuana smoke was then blown through the water, into the box. Gill added of his unique technique, “This restaurant was created on love. That is its foundation and purpose. The idea is for all that come here to be able to reconnect with things that we have perhaps forgotten about as a society and reconnect with the past.”

Judging by recent studies, Gill may be on to something, as researchers found that lobsters have an advanced nervous system and may feel pain. Even Switzerland created laws back in February outlawing chilling Maine lobster on ice during transport and also bans boiling of lobster. Charlotte continued, “I have made enough mistakes in my 47 years that I want to make sure that every action moving forward is one that I can live with, and also to show my son that his mom stands for what she believes in,” Gill said. “This world has enough pain and suffering as it is. It’s time to make it a better place and I’m going to do my part, by starting here with this one thing.”

Just in case you were wondering, THC does not affect the lobster meat. It breaks down at a temperature below the temperature at which lobsters are cooked. Gill says it’s impossible for a human to become high off a marijuana-sedated lobster.

However that hasn’t stopped good ole PETA from tripping. The animal activists are not here for cannibalizing crustaceans, let alone eating them. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said in a statement to Marijuana Moment, “It is highly unlikely that getting a lobster high would make a lick of difference when it comes to the full-blown agony of being boiled or steamed alive.”

Thoughts?

