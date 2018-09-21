EnhanceFitness celebrates 10th Anniversary helping Detroit keep fit

EnhanceFitness, the no-cost physical activity program that’s helping to keep adult Detroiters fit just celebrated its tenth anniversary on September 10th at the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan’s Detroit office. Five local instructors were honored – each of them have been teaching the evidence-based program since 2008 at various locations around the city.

On September 12, Enhance Fitness (EF) started twice weekly classes at The Village of St. Martha’s, 15875 Joy Road in Detroit. The ongoing classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Donations are accepted to defray costs, but not required. Drop-ins are always welcome. To register or for more information, call 800-482-1455.

EnhanceFitness is a one-hour physical activity program specifically designed for adults of all ages. The programs are inclusive and can be modified for adults with different abilities and fitness levels. The classes, taught by certified and EF-trained fitness instructors, is geared toward improving the overall functional fitness and well-being of primarily older adults.

“This is a unique experience where people can get a good workout in a nonjudgmental environment. No special equipment is necessary and we modify the moves depending on participants’ abilities. You can stand or sit in a chair,” states Lisa Klinkman, EnhanceFitness Program Coordinator. “The classes give people a sense of independence and also provide a social component.”

The EnhanceFitness program focuses on cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, flexibility, and balance. Every participant has access to a chair for seated or standing exercises. Instructors conduct functional fitness assessments on participants, look for any risk factors, help with setting goals and motivate the class.

