MODEL MONDAY: Jasmine Sanders Shines Without Victoria’s Secret

Claim to Fame: Sanders starred in 2014’s “School Dance.” She has also appeared in major campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Bebe, Reebok, Aldo, and MCM.

It would be easy to assume that Jasmine Sanders’ life is perfect. She has famous friends, a dedicated and equally ambitious life partner, and lips that could literally stop traffic with or without the help of a controversial contour kit.

The German born, South Carolina raised model has experienced and accomplished more than many people will in a lifetime before her 30th birthday. But despite the fact that she was able to have her picture taken with the Obamas she still experiences rejection, just like the rest of us.

This year she was up for the gig of walking in the Annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show extravaganza. The event is broadcast to millions of people annually and can make a model’s career (not that a women who earned the nickname “The Golden Barbie” really needs any help in that department).

Despite her poreless skin, enviable figure, almond shaped eyes, and dogs with more Instagram followers than the average small business she didn’t get the job.

She had no shortage of petty avenues available to her for her response.

She could have pointed out the alarming number of women on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk who seem to look exactly the same, she could have tried to cajole her 3 million followers to pick up some FashionNova lingerie, she could have blamed unfounded rumors about her personal life, cried foul play, or stayed in the house crying instead she chose grace.

Sanders took Instagram shortly after getting the call that she didn’t make the cut to publicly thank everyone who had been pulling for her to make an appearance acknowledging her stylist, trainer, and the other people in the background who make every breathtaking image of her possible.

“Shed a few thug tears this morning,” she wrote. She even congratulated her peers who would be walking in the show and the brand for considering her showing a level of transparency and professionalism few continue to demonstrate as they get to the top.

The move was reflective of her upbringing. While some of the elite models we see today spent their childhoods ordering around servants and being chauffeured Sanders spent hers with a military father and practical mother who weren’t going for bratty antics. She stays grounded by remaining close with them and the friends she made growing up.

She told W Magazine the best parental advice she received was “Don’t slack because there’s somebody ready to take your place.” She took it to heart and is preparing to introduce herself to the public as “more of a businesswoman” in the coming years. Good manners and motivation hint that there’s more to the Golden Barbie than meets the eye.

