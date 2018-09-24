SEEL Announces New COO, Tim Hardesty

SEEL, LLC (Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics) has recently announced the hiring of a new chief operating officer, Tim Hardesty. Formerly an executive at CLEAResult, Arizona Energy Solutions and A&C Enercom, Hardesty brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the SEEL family.

“We are delighted to bring Tim aboard to serve in this operational role,” said Louis James, founder and CEO of SEEL. “As our organization continues to grow and our offerings expand, he’s just the level of talent and expertise that we welcome to manage development while maintaining quality service.”

Hardesty has more than 40 years in energy, consulting and utility program startup and implementation. He is an experienced executive with proven results in executing major company growth. He is also experienced in acquisitions and strategic alliances and has led teams of more than 500, serving 50 plus utility clients across the country.

Tim believes SEEL shares common goals of delivering exceptional customer service and adding value to utility customers.

“I have watched SEEL grow over the years and I believe that the company is poised for even more opportunities,” said Hardesty. “They have demonstrated a commitment to this industry. I am excited to join the team and work together to continue making a difference in sustainability.”

SEEL has experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 2009. Headquartered in Michigan, the company now manages energy and environmental programs in five states. On behalf of its utility customers, SEEL has serviced more than 500,000 households and small businesses. It has also won many awards for its dedication and commitment to energy conservation and education.

On the move, most recently, SEEL’s chief administrative officer, Dr. E’Lois Thomas, was appointed to the board of directors of the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) and the board of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE). It’s parent company, MCLJasco, was named as one of Black Enterprise’s 100 top companies in the United States, partially due to the success of SEEL.

We are excited about our course and passionate about this work,” said James. “We look forward to Tim’s contributions to SEEL and are confident that he will make a great addition to the team.”

