Thug Who Shot And Killed Markeis McGlockton Is Back On The Streets

The 47-year-old thug who shot an unarmed 28-year-old Black man in front of his girlfriend and 5-year-old son is back on the same Florida streets where he committed homicide. Michael Drejka was freed on $100,000 bond on Monday, two months after he killed Markeis McGlockton.

The killer, who was using the state’s controversial “Stand Your Ground law” to defend the July 19 homicide in Clearwater, was facing up to 30 years in prison ahead of a pretrial hearing scheduled for Oct. 19.

NBC News also reported the release of hundreds of pages of sheriff’s documents surrounding he shooting, including some witness accounts. Bystander Robert Castelly reportedly claimed that immediately following the shooting, Drejka muttered, “‘I just shot someone. What’d you think was gonna happen? He shouldn’t have ran up on me.’”

According to the transcript from a detective, another witness said after the shooting, “His demeanor was, you know, uh, like, proud.”

On July 19, McGlockton parked in a handicap spot at a Clearwater convenience store while his son and girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, waited in the car. Drejka approached the car, looking for a handicapped permit on the vehicle before confronting Jacobs. They allegedly began yelling at each other before surveillance video showed McGlockton walking out of the store and pushing Drejka to the ground. McGlockton took a few steps back before Drejka pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. McGlockton could be seen staggering back into the store before collapsing.

Similar to Amber Guyger, Drejka has only been charged with manslaughter despite shooting an unarmed Black man who had not committed a crime. We hope the McGlockton family receives justice.

