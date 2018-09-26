From Kamala Harris To John Legend, Black People Are Snatching Wigs On Kavanaugh

More African Americans were expected to join Kamala Harris, John Legend and others in opposing Brett Kavanaugh‘s Supreme Court confirmation this week. Much of the nation is talking about this Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.
Two more women have also accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, adding on to his already-troubling record on racial equality, voting rights, reproductive health and other social issues. Several Black public figures have participated in a #StopKavanaugh movement that was showing no signs of slowing down ahead of the Senate’s confirmation vote on the Trump-backed nominee. Here are a few of the people who are saying no to Kavanaugh:
John Legend
Legend joined forces with the NAACP for a digital ad against Kavanaugh, the civil rights organization announced Friday. Other social justice organizations also helped to produce the ad, which is a strong call to action for senators to stop the nominee from joining the nation’s highest court.
“Brett Kavanaugh’s troubling views on the issues that matter most and his rushed confirmation process make him unfit for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” Legend said in the ad.
Niecy Nash
Nash told TMZ she believes the women who have accused Kavanaugh and wants him to be held to the same “legal standards” as Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to 3 to 10 years for convicted sexual assault Tuesday.
Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker
Both Harris and Booker have been strongly opposed to Kavanaugh. Harris grilled the nominee on his record during the first days of his confirmation hearing. Booker had released documents about Kavanaugh under threats of Senate expulsion.
Kerry Washington
“Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” Washington tweeted Monday.
Ava DuVernay
DuVernay declared her public support for Ford on Twitter.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The “Black-ish” star expressed her solidarity with Ford with the #BelieveSurvivors hashtag as well.
Tarana Burke
The MeToo movement founder shared her statements in support of Ford and announced a national walkout for sexual violence survivors on Monday.
