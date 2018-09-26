Sips Tea with Tealing and Co.

Let’s face it, tea is not a new thing. Typically serving as the sister alternative to those who don’t partake in coffee and as a soothing remedy to a winter cold. However, Tealing & Co. mission is to introduce a new ‘sip’ on tea.

City.Life.Style: What is Tealing Co.?

LaVonne Ellis: Tealing & Co. is Detroit’s premium ethically sourced loose-leaf tea brand. We offer a variety of high-end teas and accessories through our carefully curated pop-up and online shopping experiences and special events.

CLS: How did you decide on this business?

Ellis: Quickly after college and in the midst of a career change, I didn’t want to lose my creative outlet as the job I was entering was more left brain/analytical thinking. I aligned my passion for tea and my background in business and founded Tealing & Co. in the Fall of 2015.

CLS: What makes your product different from others on the market?

Ellis: Tealing & Co.’s lifestyle brand promotes self-care and creativity. We have successfully integrated our product into the daily lives of our tea drinkers. Our events promote creative and intimate ways to enjoy tea through the creation of tea cocktails, tea tastings to discover your favorite blends, and more. We also partner with other local companies and organizations, such as the YMCA Detroit, to further our commitment to impact in the community. We are always looking ahead for fun ways to incorporate our tea blends into the lifestyles of our tea lovers. I would say we stand out from others on the market with our efforts to energize the tea experience in a social light, promoting inclusivity.

CLS: What’s next for your business and where can people reach/follow you?

Ellis: We are working on creating more curated tea experiences to build community around our brand and to energize the social experience of tea. We are also working on a brick and mortar location as well! To follow our journey and stay up to speed with us, here’s our information:

Website: http://www.tealiingco.com

Email: lavonne@tealingco.com

Instagram: @tealingco

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/tealingco

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/tealingco/

5 Tips on Selecting, Brewing, and Sipping Tea:

Pay attention to steeping instructions. One thing I see some tea drinkers do is ignore all steeping instructions. Per tea type, steep for the allotted duration of time, then remove the tea bag from the tea. In the case of loose teas, pour water away from leaves, or remove the infuser from the water. Leaving the tea leaves to steep too long makes your tea strong and bitter.

Consider drinking tea for your health. There are tons of medicinal benefits to tea. For example, I drink 2-3 cups of green tea a day for anxiety control and for a healthier digestive system.

Try offering tea to guest as a welcome to your home. It makes you look extremely hospitable to your guests. If they accept your offer of a cuppa, they’ll be relaxed and enjoying an amazing treat!

Check out all of the different types of tea and find your favorites! I find that coffee drinkers who are hoping to drink more tea, find themselves enjoying black tea and herbal tea blends.

Try Tealing & Co. tea! We’ve got some yummy tea blend offers. Check out our online store http://www.tealingco.com to shop and check out upcoming events.

For more information Follow Tealing & Co.

