Fulton County District 6 Commissioner Emma I. Darnell will host a ribbon cutting Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, to commemorate the completion of streetscape improvements done in partnership with Fulton Industrial Boulevard Community Improvement District.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 10:30 a.m. just off I-20 West Exit 49 near 4220 Fulton Industrial Blvd.

The improvements in the area include pedestrian upgrades from Frederick Drive to MLK Jr. Drive, including the I-20 interchange ramps. These include upgraded crosswalks, median modifications, curb repair, Americans with Disabilities Act ramp upgrades, gateway signs to the interchange ramps, and the construction of a pad for public art.

The project cost approximately $1.5 million; Fulton County’s portion of that, $1 million, was funded by the Transportation-Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Fulton County Commissioner to Commemorate Completion of Fulton Industrial Blvd. Improvements was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

