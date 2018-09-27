National News
HBCU Student Carjacked The Day Before Traveling Home For A Family Emergency

The police are searching for the men who ambushed the hardworking student.

A Morehouse College student found himself trying to figure out how to get home for a funeral after he was carjacked Thursday morning.

Atlanta police are searching for the carjackers and the 2007 Chevy Uplander van that was taken from the student in Southwest Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The victim, a 20-year-old political science major, was taking a break from studying at the campus library for midterm exams in the early morning hours on Thursday when the criminals robbed him.

“Fortunately, he was not injured. He handed over everything. We are actively looking for (his) vehicle,” Atlanta police Capt. Reginald Moorman said.

The robbery happened when the student returned to his off-campus residence from picking up food at a Cook Out restaurant. At about 4 a.m., two men wearing hooded sweatshirts approached him. At least one of them had a gun. In addition to taking his car, the robbers also grabbed his cellphone and wallet. The student walked to the Morehouse security booth to report the incident.

“We feel bad that anyone is victim of a crime, but this one kind of hits home because he told me he had just lost a relative and he was preparing to get back home. That was his method of transportation to get back to New Orleans. Our heart goes out to him and his family,” Moorman said.

The carjackers reportedly had two accomplices, according to Fox 5. Two other suspects were in a vehicle that pulled up to the student’s car before the two men jumped out and robbed the student. Investigators are hoping to find nearby surveillance video that could help them identify the criminals.

Meanwhile, folks have offered to help the student get home to his relative’s funeral, the AJC reported.

