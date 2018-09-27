Legal Claims Are Piling Up In Stephon Clark’s Shooting Death But No Justice Has Come Yet

A lawsuit may be filed as a result of Stephon Clark‘s fatal police shooting. A protester filed a legal claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, against Sacramento County on Wednesday (Sept. 26) while residents wait for justice in Clark’s death.

The family of the 22-year-old unarmed father, who was killed in March, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city earlier this month, The Sacramento Bee reported. They are seeking more than $35 million in Clark’s police killing, which has sparked pain and unrest within the community.

The lawsuit could also have bearing on speeding up the police investigation into Clark’s death. District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who has faced criticism for prolonging announcing possible charges, and state Attorney General Xavier Becerra will reportedly review the shooting following the investigation.

The second lawsuit filed this week may also place some pressure on the department and DA’s office to stop dragging their feet. Wanda Cleveland, a 62-year-old activist who was hit by a sheriff’s SUV before it left the scene during a March 31 protest for Clark, is seeking more than $10,000 in unlimited civil damages and payment for medical costs to treat her sustained injuries.

Activist hit by sheriff’s SUV at #StephonClark protest files claim against county https://t.co/xIaKd6AmdG — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) September 26, 2018

Cleveland may file a lawsuit if a settlement is not reached, according to the Bee.

Whether a suit is filed or not, community members have shown that they are not backing down until charges are filed in Clark’s death. Black Lives Matter activists held a demonstration to mark the six-month anniversary of the fatal shooting earlier this month. The activists will likely take to the streets again for Clark if charges are not soon announced.

