Stacey Abrams To Host Education Tele-Town Hall

On Monday, October 1, Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee and former House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams will hold an Education Tele-Town Hall, where she will engage educators, students, and administrators on one of the top issues on Georgia voters’ minds. Abrams has released comprehensive plans to educate Georgia’s children from cradle to career. Her plans are focused on smart investments in child care affordability and access, K-12 public education, and higher education.
WHO: Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Stacey Abrams, educators, students, and administrators
WHAT: Education Tele-Town Hall
WHEN: Monday, October 1, 2018 at 6:00 PM

