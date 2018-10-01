National News
Home > National News

Student’s Family Prepared To Sue Over Alleged Assault And Racial Slur From School Staff

The use of excessive force was not necessary, the student says.

Leave a comment

The family of an African-American senior at Binghamton High School in New York secured the services of an attorney as they await the outcome of a school district ruling on a confrontation with school staff in September.

See Also: Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New Study Offers A Reason 

Joshua Cyle, 17, was already suspended, but he expected to learn on Monday whether the Binghamton City School District would take further actions against him and security staff, PressConnects.com reported.

Cyle, who said he’s an A-student preparing to go to college, admitted that he used abusive language toward his principal when they disagreed over whether he was authorized to leave school early. But Cycle argued that he didn’t deserve what happened next.

A video showed three white school employees push Cyle to the ground and slam him to the pavement on Sept. 11, prompted by the student walking out the school building through the wrong doors. Witnesses corroborated Cycle’s allegation that at least one of the men called him the N-word, which was not picked up on the audio.

“I was just trying to leave. One had his knee in my back, pushing me into the pavement. I couldn’t breathe. My glasses were knocked off into the street. While on the ground, I kept trying to tell them that I’m calm and couldn’t breathe,” the teenager said.

Officials accused Cyle of making threats against school personnel, insubordination, physical contact and emotional outbursts. However, they declined to comment on the case to PressConnects.com.

During his five-day suspension, school employees have visited Cyle’s home and “their statements continue to change on what events took place, and now they want to expel me,” he alleged.

Cyle, who said he’s never been in trouble before, wants to get past this incident and concentrate on graduating.

SEE ALSO:

Bill Cosby Called ‘Serial Rapist’ As Walk Of Fame Star Is Vandalized, Again

Kanye West ‘Can’t Say’ If Abraham Lincoln Was Black Or White

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

21 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

This afternoon, the man formerly known as America's dad,  Bill Cosby, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old and said, "It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come." See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction There have been a variety of reactions on social media, some arguing he is being targeted because he is Black man, others saying the focus should be on the victims. However, Jemele Hill might have said it best when she wrote on Twitter, "Sure, I mourn the idea of Cosby — as in the TV show that made me want to attend a black college and heightened the importance of a black family. But my mom is a rape survivor and I survived a rape attempt as a preteen. I have negative fucks about what happens to Cosby." https://twitter.com/waff48/status/1044733932586045440 She continued, "There is great imbalance in our criminal justice system. We know this. But your position can’t be, because Cosby is black, he should get the right to rape without repercussions like a white dude. Trash position." Well said. See more reactions below:

Student’s Family Prepared To Sue Over Alleged Assault And Racial Slur From School Staff was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close