Bounce Detroit Special Examines Michigan’s African-American Vote

A Bounce Detroit political special will explore the impact of the African American vote on Michigan in the upcoming elections. The one-hour special, “Spotlight on the News: Inside Michigan’s African American Vote,” will be hosted by WXYZ and WMYD Editorial and Community Affairs Director, Chuck Stokes.

The show will air on Bounce Detroit and on WMYD on tonight from 8-9 p.m. and offer a look into the issues voters are facing in the upcoming election and the role the African American vote could have on the future of Michigan. It will also explore the role Michigan’s African American vote could play on the national stage in the next election.

“Michigan is a pivotal state in the upcoming elections,” said Stokes. “How African-American voters respond to the diverse field of candidates and crucial issues seeking their attention may be the bellwether for what Michigan and America will look like over the next decade.” The show will include conversations with political experts, award-winning journalists, civil rights activists, religious leaders and the leaders of Michigan’s Democratic and Republican parties. Guests interviewed include civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson; Detroit Urban League President N. Charles Anderson; Michigan ACLU Director Kary Moss; Wayne State University law professor and Damon J. Keith Center Director Peter Hammer; and The Ballenger Report Founder Bill Ballenger. The show will also include an interview with 92-year-old Mildred Madison, a lifelong Detroiter, political trailblazer and community organizer. She shares her views on the importance of the voting process. “Spotlight on the News: Inside Michigan’s African American Vote,” will be streamed live on WXYZ.com.

