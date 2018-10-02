Essence Magazine’s Charreah Jackson Featured at Third Annual Author’s Brunch in Detroit

The Third Annual ‘Author’s Brunch’ is set to take place in Detroit, on Sunday, October 7,2018. This year there will be a special tribute to the legendary, media personality, Cliff Russell, who hosted the Author’s Brunch from its inception until his untimely death in 2018.

The ‘Author’s Brunch’ will run from 1 to 5 p.m., and will take place at the Motor City Hotel/Casino, 2901 Grand River Ave. The featured authors are Senior Editor of Essence Magazine, Charreah Jackson, author of “Boss Bride”, and Former Fox 2 News Reporter, Al Allen, author of “We’re Standing By.”Each will be in attendance, and read excerpts from their books and head a Q&A panel afterward.

The Rhodes Literary Group is the sponsor. Debra Rhodes, the founder is an award-winning author. The organization was founded to inspire authors of all ages to pursue careers in creative writing or journalism. Her group allows students to hone their literary skills through two-hour workshops held at various locations throughout the country. This year, there will be three panel discussions at the ‘Author’s Brunch’ focusing on how to: start and finish your book, how to publish your book, and how to market your book.

For more information or to purchase tickets CLICK HERE

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: