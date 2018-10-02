NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked From A Promotion

NYPD Sergeant Edwin Raymond was looking forward to being promoted after he scored No. 26 out of 1,325 sergeants on the lieutenants’ test. However, Raymond claims he was not promoted because of his support of Colin Kaepernick.

Raymond told the New York Daily News, “It is unfortunate. I did a press conference in support of Colin Kaepernick, using his status to put a spotlight on issues in policing that need to be fixed. Because of the controversy a lot of cops criticized him. Me being aligned with him was seen as standing with the enemy.”

The NYPD did not comment on Raymond’s claims, but a senior police official said “the department received complaints involving Raymond’s conduct in enforcing orders of protection and is looking into the allegations.”

The New York Daily News reports,” The allegations against him date to Sept. 17, 2017. Cops with PSA 2 in Brooklyn North responded to a domestic violence call. The claim is that a woman saw an ex-boyfriend and called 911. When the cops got there, they checked their phone and saw an order of protection, and Raymond let him go.”

Edwin Raymond, 33, denies this and says it was the ex-boyfriend who called 911 and the woman damaged his car with a baseball bat but because the ex-boyfriend had prior arrest, the cops wanted to arrest him. “I said, ‘That doesn’t change today’s circumstances.’ It was nonsense. They (the cops) completely manipulated the situation…They turned the woman into the victim.”

Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, sides with Raymond, “Decisions are made on the sly, and there are people who have pending charges and still get promoted, and others whose promotions are held back for reasons that are never explained. If this doesn’t appear to be retaliation, then I don’t know what is.”

How unfortunate that supporting someone like Kaepernick, who wants to see peaceful interactions with police and Black communities, could result in retaliation from the people you work for.

Make America great again.

